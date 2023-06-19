Arctic Monkeys Cancel Show Just Days Before Headline Glastonbury Set

Alex Turner of the Arctic Monkeys Pablo Gallardo via Getty Images

Arctic Monkeys have been forced to cancel a gig in Ireland just days before their headline set at this year’s Glastonbury.

The rock band were due to take to the stage at Marlay Park in Dublin on Tuesday, but have announced that lead singer Alex Turner is unable to perform.

Advertisement

In a statement, the band revealed Alex is currently suffering with acute laryngitis.

“We are extremely sorry to announce the cancellation of Arctic Monkeys’ show at Marlay Park in Dublin tomorrow,” they said.

“Alex is suffering from acute laryngitis, and following medical advice, has been ordered to rest.

“Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitably cause to all their Irish fans,” they said, adding that refunds will be credited back to ticket holders within six days.

Alex’s illness follows the band’s three nights at London’s Emirates Stadium over the weekend.

The band will be hoping that he will be back on form in time for Friday, where they are due to headline Glastonbury on the Pyramid Stage that night.

Advertisement