Glastonbury Fans Have A Theory Over Mysterious Act On Line-Up

The Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury

Eagle-eyed Glastonbury fans have noticed there’s an unusual band name on the bill at this year’s festival – and they’re convinced they already know who is behind the alias.

The set times for the spectacular event were released by organisers on Tuesday, allowing revellers to eagerly start planning which acts they want to go and see.

But some have spotted an unfamiliar group – The Churnups – are scheduled to play the Pyramid Stage on Friday, ahead of Royal Blood and headline act Arctic Monkeys.

While some have been stumped at just who The Churnups could be, many suspect that its actually the English rock band, Pulp.

The Churnups



When something is churned it becomes Pulp 😉 #Glastonbury #Glasto — Gl⛺️stobation 💦 (@glastobation) May 30, 2023

The Churnups? Has my Pulp at Glasto manifestation worked?!? — C✨️ (@CholeTea) May 30, 2023

So guessing that The Churnups (Friday night) on the Glasto schedule = Pulp. To churn up or agitate or pulp... — Leggy Mountbatten 🦒 (@Zardoz67) May 30, 2023

ChurnUps? Churn something up or else you could just Pulp it? — Claire Sheppard (@ShinyShep) May 30, 2023

Famed for their hits Common People and Disco 2000, Pulp isn’t officially on the line-up for this year’s Glastonbury, although they have many festival dates across summer.

Could the group be about to surprise festival-goers with a secret set?

Alas, Pulp isn’t the only group that fans have guessed could be performing.

Foo Fighters have also been thrown into the mix, with one pointing out that lead singer and guitarist Dave Grohl used to be in a band called Churn.

So Dave Grohl used to be in a band called Churn?



I don't know what to think anymore 😁 pic.twitter.com/z1K09qzB8X — The Glasto Thingy (@TheGlastoThingy) May 30, 2023

The group recently introduced their new drummer, Josh Freese, who has replaced the late great Taylor Hawkins following his death in March 2022.

The American rock band are also dropping a brand new album in June, titled But Here We Are, and coincidentally have a huge Glastonbury-sized hole in their touring schedule.