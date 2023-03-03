Glastonbury's iconic Pyramid Stage pictured in 2022 Matt Cardy via Getty Images

The first wave of acts performing at Glastonbury this summer have been announced.

Back in December, Sir Elton John was the first of this year’s headliners to be unveiled, marking the final UK performance on the music icon’s ongoing Farewell Yellow Brick Road jaunt, at the end of which he intends to retire from touring.

On Friday, a string of additional acts on the line-up were revealed, with organisers confirming long-held rumours that Arctic Monkeys and Guns N Roses would be joining Sir Elton as headliners.

Lizzo will open for Guns N Roses, per The Guardian, and has also received headlining status.

Here is the first Glastonbury Festival 2023 line-up poster, which includes our final two Pyramid Stage headliners: @ArcticMonkeys (Friday) and @gunsnroses (Saturday).



Many more acts and attractions still to be announced. pic.twitter.com/dMnppdSf1U — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) March 3, 2023

As well as the three headliners, music fans can look forward to performances from Blondie, Central Cee, Christine And The Queens, Flo, Lana Del Rey, Lewis Capaldi and Lil Nas X.

Also on the line-up are Måneskin, Raye, Rina Sawayama and recent Brit winners Aitch and Becky Hill.

More acts on the line-up will be revealed later in the year.

After a two-year absence due to the Covid pandemic, Glastonbury finally returned in 2022, with chart-topping singer Billie Eilish, award-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar and Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney headlining on the famous Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm.

Tickets for this year’s event – which will take place in June – sold out in November, after vendors suffered a major “technical problem” on their website.

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis urged those who missed out on tickets at the time not to give up hope, pointing out that a resale will take place in the spring.