The iconic Glastonbury Pyramid Stage

Glastonbury has announced that Sir Elton John is to close the show at next year’s festival.

On Friday morning, a tweet on Glastonbury’s official Twitter page confirmed that Sir Elton would headline the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday night of the 2023 event.

The performance will mark the final UK date on the music legend’s ongoing Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, at the end of which he intends to retire from touring.

We are incredibly excited to announce that the one and only @EltonOfficial will headline the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night at Glastonbury 2023, for what will be the final UK show of his last ever tour. pic.twitter.com/tpylanY1Rh — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) December 2, 2022

In a statement, the Grammy-winning star said he “couldn’t be more excited” to be headlining at Glastonbury.

He said: “As the end of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour comes into view, there is no more fitting way to say goodbye to my British fans. They have been beyond brilliant, and have supported me through all the highs and lows of my career.

“Every week I speak to new artists on my radio show and Glastonbury is often cited as a pivotal moment in launching their careers – the festival’s genuine, enthusiastic support for the best emerging talent is something I’ve long admired.

“I’ve been talking to Emily Eavis about it over the last few weeks and I can’t wait to embrace the spirit of the greatest festival in the world. It’s going to be incredibly emotional.”

Sir Elton performing in New York last week Lexie Moreland via Getty Images

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis added: “It gives me enormous pleasure to let you know that the one and only Elton John will be making his first ever Glastonbury appearance, headlining the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday night next year.

“This will be the final UK show of Elton’s last ever tour, so we will be closing the Festival and marking this huge moment in both of our histories with the mother of all send offs. We are so very happy to finally bring the Rocket Man to Worthy Farm!”

Sir Elton is the first headliner to be confirmed for next year’s event, with Harry Styles and Arctic Monkeys heavily rumoured to also be performing at the event next year.