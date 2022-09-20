Elton John Fondly Remembers Private Moment He Danced With The Queen

Queen Elizabeth II meeting Sir Elton John backstage at The Diamond Jubilee Concert outside Buckingham Palace in 2012 Dave Thompson via PA Wire/PA Images

Sir Elton John has recalled the private moment he danced with the Queen at Windsor Castle.

The singer shared his “joyous and humbling experiences” of meeting Her Majesty, as he joined other public figures in bidding farewell to her on the day of her funeral on Monday.

Elton praised the Queen for serving with “grace and dedication” he he said he would fondly remember moments with her that happened “out of the public eye”.

Posting on Instagram, he wrote: “Today I’ll be joining the rest of the world in remembering Her Majesty The Queen,” Sir Elton wrote, sharing a black and white photograph of them.

“My own memories of her are filled with joy and admiration.

“The Queen honoured me with a CBE, a knighthood and the Companion of Honour. I was lucky enough to perform at three of her Jubilees.

“They were always joyous and humbling experiences. But it was the moments out of the public eye that I will most fondly remember her for; dancing together to ‘Rock Around the Clock’ at Windsor Castle or experiencing her great wit, warmth and humour first hand.

“She served with grace and dedication, and she will be sorely missed.”

Sir Elton previously paid tribute to the Queen following the announcement of her death, and dedicated part of his concert in Toronto to her earlier this month.

Reflecting on the 96-year-old monarch’s death, Sir Elton then gave a rendition of his 1974 track Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me, while images of the smiling monarch, wearing a bright purple coat and hat, were displayed on the screens.

“She was an inspiring presence to be around… she was fantastic,” said Elton, who was knighted by the Queen in 1998.

“She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace and decency and a genuine caring warmth.

“I’m 75 and she’s been with me all my life and I feel very sad that she won’t be with me anymore. But I’m glad she’s at peace, and I’m glad she’s at rest and she deserves it. She worked bloody hard.

