Queen Elizabeth II Is In Her Final Resting Place In Windsor's St George's Chapel

The Queen's coffin in front of her family members, just before it was lowered into the royal vault Victoria Jones via PA Wire/PA Images

The Queen is now in her final resting place in St George’s Chapel, in Windsor.

It followed a televised committal service which was attended by around 800 guests, conducted by the dean of Windsor, and accompanied by a blessing from the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The service included a tradition to show that the Queen’s reign has come to an end – the Imperial State Crown, the orb and sceptre from the top of her coffin were removed. It was then replaced by the King with the monarch’s flag.

Both will be buried with the coffin.

Charles accepting the flag which will be buried with the Queen BBC News

The Lord Chamberlain also snapped his wand of office and put it on the coffin, a signal that his service to her (as the most senior official in the royal household) had come to an end.

The emotional ceremony concluded by lowering the Queen’s coffin 16ft into the royal vault, in St George’s Chapel of Windsor Castle. The sovereign’s piper played and attendees sang God Save the King during the sombre service.

St George's Chapel during the committal service for the Queen BBC News

The royal vault dates back to the 15th century, and it’s where most royal coffins are kept before being transferred to their final burial place. The Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin has been kept in the vault since his funeral last year so that he could be buried alongside his wife, the Queen.

The Queen's coffin being lowered into the vault BBC News

There will be a private burial service this evening at 7.30pm. This final ceremony will not be televised and only the King and the royal family will attend – it will be conducted by David Conner, the dean of Windsor. As the Queen did when she buried her own father in 1952, King Charles will drop a handful of earth onto her coffin.

She will be buried next to her late husband Prince Philip, who died in 2021, and her parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother, and her sister Princess Margaret, in the George VI memorial chapel.

Although much of the Queen’s state funeral took place in London’s Westminster Abbey, her funeral procession left London this afternoon.

The King and other royal family members joined the procession once it reached Windsor Castle, and walked behind the coffin as it proceeded to the chapel.

The Queen's coffin on its way to St George's Chapel Leon Neal via Getty Images

The late monarch’s state funeral was the first one seen in the UK since Winston Churchill’s death in 1965.

Leaders from around the world also came to London to pay their respects to the Queen.

The British public were also keen to say goodbye. Thousands lined the streets during the funeral procession, both in London and in Windsor. A queue of historic size (around five miles in length) snaked across the capital to see the Queen when she was lying in state in Westminster Hall between Wednesday and Monday at 6.30am.

This period of national mourning will now come to a close, 11 days after the Queen’s death was announced.

