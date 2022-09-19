The Mall ahead of the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II. Zac Goodwin via PA Wire/PA Images

Observers around the world are watching Queen Elizabeth’s funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, as mourners pay their final respects to the late monarch.

The Queen died on September 8 at her Balmoral estate in Scotland. She was 96.

The funeral, which is being attended by over 2,000 people, includes an international audience of royal families and heads of state.

It follows four days of the Queen’s coffin lying in state at Westminster Hall, where people waited in a mileslong line for hours to file past.

On Friday night, the Queen’s four children – King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – all took part in a vigil for their mother. The following night, the Queen’s eight grandchildren, including Princes William and Harry, also participated in a vigil.

The Queen’s coffin was moved from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey on Monday, followed by a procession that included members of the Royal Family and the King’s household.

On Sunday, Buckingham Palace released an order of service for the funeral, confirming that Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, would be participating in the processional.

Following the funeral, the “Last Post” musical call will play, followed by two minutes of silence, which will be observed across the United Kingdom. The funeral will officially come to a close as people sing the national anthem, “God Save the King.”

The Queen’s coffin will then make one last journey to Windsor Castle, where members of the Royal Family and past and present members of the royal households will gather for a private committal service at St. George’s Chapel, where the Queen will be buried within the Royal Vault. Prince Philip’s coffin will be moved to be buried beside the Queen at the chapel.

Following the service, another private burial will occur that evening at the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

Take a look at more images from the funeral service below: