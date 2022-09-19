What Happens After Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral In Westminster Abbey?

A royal guard stands at Westminster Abbey on the day of the state funeral and burial of Queen Elizabeth in London. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022. Hannah McKay via PA Wire/PA Images

The eyes of the world are on London today as millions tune in to watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Global leaders, including US president Joe Biden, have flown in for the historic moment.

The Queen’s coffin, which has been seen by thousands of mourners who queued up for hours, will be carried in a procession to Westminster Abbey at 10.44am.

King Charles III and other members of the royal family will follow the coffin as it makes its journey from Westminster Hall to the abbey.

The state funeral will start at 11am and will include a service led by the dean of Westminster Dr David Hoyle. The sermon will be delivered by the archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

At 11.55am The Last Post will be played, followed by a two-minute silence.

The Queen’s piper will then play Reveille, the national anthem and a lament to bring the service to a close at around 12pm.

Her coffin will then be brought to the state gun carriage when it will begin its final journey to Windsor.

The Procession

The procession is due to step off from Westminster Abbey at 12.15pm.

It will move through Broad Sanctuary Parliament Square, Parliament Street, Whitehall, Horse Guards, Horse Guards Road, The Mall, Queen’s Gardens, Constitution Hill and Apsley Way, before arriving at Wellington Arch at 1pm.

The royal hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II drives past Wellington Arch on September 13, 2022 in London, England. Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images

The Journey To Windsor

The Queen’s coffin will be lifted off the gun carriage and placed in the state hearse.

The car will start its journey to Windsor while the parade gives a royal salute and the national anthem is played.

Meanwhile, the King and the Queen Consort, the Prince and Princess of Wales and other members of the royal family will depart for Windsor by car.

Arrival In Windsor

The hearse will reach Shaw Farm Gate in Albert Road, Windsor, shortly after 3pm.

It will join a funeral procession already formed and ready to head up Long Walk to Windsor Castle.

A member of the media works at Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022, ahead of the Committal Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. ADRIAN DENNIS via Getty Images

The Committal Service

The service will mark the end of public ceremonial arrangements and will start at 4pm.

The door of St George’s Chapel will open for the congregation at 3.20pm, with members of the royal family not in the procession arriving for the service at 3.25pm.

The hearse will process along Albert Road, Long Walk, Cambridge Gate, Cambridge Drive, George IV Gate, Quadrangle, Engine Court, Norman Arch, Chapel Hill and the Parade Ground.

The procession, which will have been joined by the King and other family members on the north side of the quadrangle as it passes into Engine Court, will arrive at the West Steps of the chapel in Horseshoe Cloister at 3.53pm.

The bearer party will lift the coffin from the hearse and it will be carried in procession up the steps into St George’s Chapel before the committal service.

It is not known how long the service will last.

The King and members of the royal family will depart from the Galilee Porch for Windsor Castle once the service concludes.

Mourners sitting on fold out chairs ahead of the State Funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. Richard Heathcote via Getty Images

The Private Burial Service

The Dean of Windsor will conduct a burial service attended by the King and members of the royal family at 7.30pm.