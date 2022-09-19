What Flowers Are In The Symbolic Wreath On The Queen's Coffin?

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II on the way to Westminster Abbey, for her state funeral WPA Pool via Getty Images

The arrangement was just one of the personal touches the royal family placed throughout the momentous occasion.

Buckingham Palace revealed that the King had requested the wreath contains flowers and foliage from the gardens of the sovereign’s official residence, Buckingham Palace and his previous country homes, Clarence House and Highgrove House.

The Palace has explained that each flower was chosen for its special meaning: “Rosemary for remembrance; Myrtle, the ancient symbol of a happy marriage, and cut from a plant that was grown from a sprig of myrtle in Her Late Majesty’s wedding bouquet in 1947; And England oak, which symbolises the strength of love.”

Additional flowers – “scented pelargoniums; garden roses; autumnal hydrangea; sedum; dahlias; and scabious, all in shades of gold, pink and deep burgundy, with touches of white to reflect the Royal Standard” – were added, too.

In line with Charles’ passion for the environment, the wreath was made in a completely sustainable way “in a nest of English moss and oak branches”, and with no use of floral foam.

A handwritten note could also be seen among the flowers from the Queen’s eldest son and successor. It reads: “In loving and devoted memory. Charles R.”

The coffin was covered with the Royal Standard flag, too.

The bouquet on the Queen's coffin BBC News