Buckingham Palace Releases New Queen Elizabeth Portrait Ahead Of Funeral

Buckingham Palace on Sunday released a new portrait of Queen Elizabeth II ahead of her funeral.

In the picture, taken by Ranald Mackechnie in May 2022 in Windsor Castle ahead of the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations — marking 70 years on the throne — the late monarch is shown smiling, wearing a blue outfit, pearl earrings and a triple-strand pearl necklace.

She also had aquamarine and diamond clip brooches pinned on her clothing, which were gifted to her by her father, George VI, for her 18th birthday in 1944, according to the BBC.

In this handout photo issued by Buckingham Palace on Sept. 18, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Windsor Castle in May 2022. Royal Household/Ranald Mackechnie via Getty Images

The Queen wore the brooches when she delivered her Diamond Jubilee message — for her 60 years on the throne in 2012 — as well as during her address honouring the 75th anniversary of VE Day in 2020, marking 75 years since the end of World War II.

"Never give up, never despair - that was the message of VE Day"



An address by Her Majesty The Queen on the 75th anniversary of VE Day #VEDay75 pic.twitter.com/prgBXCdRHF — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 8, 2020

The official Twitter page of the Royal Family on Monday also shared a heartfelt video including several photos of the Queen over the years, with a note in part reading: “Remembering Our Queen.”

Remembering Our Queen.



Today people from across the UK, Commonwealth and around the world will pay tribute to the extraordinary life and reign of Her Majesty The Queen. pic.twitter.com/yuFxoo6Gdu — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2022

Camilla, the Queen consort, paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth as part of a BBC broadcast which aired Sunday evening.

“She’s got those wonderful blue eyes, that when she smiles, you know, they light up her whole face,” Camilla said. “I’ll always remember that smile. That smile is unforgettable.”

Camilla, wife of King Charles and now queen consort, said the smile of the late Queen Elizabeth was 'unforgettable' in a message of tribute to the late monarch https://t.co/cFFmzZrqeO pic.twitter.com/fnTjwT24E8 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 19, 2022

King Charles III also released a message thanking the British public, and people around the world, for their well wishes following his mother’s death.

“As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief,” he said, according to Reuters.

The Queen passed away at the age of 96 on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, after he doctors had previously placed her “under medical supervision.”