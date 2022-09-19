Nurse Who Gave First Ever Covid Jab To Walk With Queen's Coffin

May Parsons administer the Pfizer/BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine to Margaret Keenan, 90 in December 2020. Jacob KingPA

May Parsons, the nurse who delivered the world’s first ever Covid-19 jab outside a clinical trial, has said it’s “an honour and a privilege” to be playing a role in the Queen’s funeral.

Parsons, who is a modern matron for respiratory services at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire Trust, famously delivered the first jab of the Pfizer vaccine to 90-year-old grandmother Maggie Keenan on December 8, 2020.

She will be among several health workers and volunteers representing the NHS as they march in the funeral procession with the Queen’s coffin as part of the Civilian Services Contingent.

Parsons met the Queen in person in July 2022, when the late monarch awarded the George Cross to the NHS for its work during the pandemic.

Parsons, along with frontline workers from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard, accepted the award on behalf of the institution at a small ceremony at Windsor Castle.

It was one of the last ceremonial medal presentations the Queen took part in.

The Queen presenting the George Cross to Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England, and May Parsons, modern matron at University Hospital Coventry and Warkwickshire, representatives of the NHS, during an audience at Windsor Castle, in July (Aaron Chown/PA) Aaron Chown/PA

Just two months before she died, the Queen was “full of life and humorous”, Parsons said.

“She was so lovely, she was so funny. She asked me what I was doing and I told her I was managing the Covid wards in my trust and I was delivering Covid vaccinations,” she told the PA news agency. “Then Amanda Pritchard said: ‘She doesn’t just deliver jabs, she gave the world’s first ever jab’.”

Parsons also recalled the Queen’s humour. “She quipped with: ‘Are you still alive?’ – obviously imagine how run ragged we were during the pandemic. She was so full of life and humorous – her sense of humour was top notch.

“I was so nervous but she made me feel at home and at ease – she was telling us not to look so glum in the photos. In between the shots she said: ‘Don’t look so miserable!’ It was such a special time.”

She added: “To have those moments with her made her passing more painful.

“There are more than a million people in the NHS to represent so it’s an honour and a privilege to represent the wonderful people of the NHS at the funeral.”

Since the first Covid jab was delivered, the NHS in England has administered more than 127 million doses. More than 44.5 million people in England have had at least one dose – including more than 94% of adults.

Other health workers and volunteers have also described how “honoured” they are to be joining the funeral procession.

Four St John volunteers – three from England and another from Wales – will also march in the Civilian Services Contingent, while further representatives from St John Ambulance and the international Order of St John will be in the congregation at Westminster Abbey.

The charity also played a key role to support the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Jane Van-Tiel, 47, from Pontypridd, St John Ambulance Cymru’s county support manager and county youth manager, said: “St John has given me the opportunity to attend as a guest of a garden party at Buckingham Palace, and to meet various and many members of the royal family at numerous events.

“Being part of the fantastic organisation has given me so many opportunities and it’s an honour to be part it I feel quite honoured to be chosen as the only representative from Wales.”

Emily Whyte, a 25-year-old St John Ambulance district youth lead from Watford, added: “I’m very proud and privileged that I’m able to represent not only Essex but the whole of the youth sector within St John Ambulance.”

Hundreds of volunteers from St John Ambulance will be providing medical support across London and Windsor during the funeral events.