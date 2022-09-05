How Do I Book My Booster Now The Autumn Vaccine Programme Has Started?

Marina Demidiuk / EyeEm via Getty Images Photo taken in Pskov, Russia

The autumn Covid-19 booster vaccine programme starts in England this week, with nearly 1.6 million people will entitled to get a top-up dose from Monday.

The programme will look a little different this time around, with “next generation” vaccines available for those who are eligible.

Care home residents along with their staff and those who are housebound will be the first in the world to take the new vaccine, which fights against variants. Here’s what you need to know about the rollout.

Who is eligible for the vaccine?

While the rollout will start in care homes, the over 75s and those with weakened immune systems will also be eligible to book a vaccine through the National Booking Service from next week.

People who have poor mobility or chronic health conditions who aren’t able to go out will be vaccinated at home, whilst teams will go to care homes to give jabs to residents and staff members.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, chair of Covid-19 immunisation on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said: “All of the available booster vaccines offer very good protection against severe illness from Covid-19. As more vaccines continue to be developed and approved, the JCVI will consider the benefits of including them in the UK programme. “It is important that everyone who is eligible takes up a booster this autumn, whichever vaccine is on offer. This will increase your protection against being severely ill from Covid-19 as we move into winter.”

What is the new vaccine?

Two new bivalent vaccines have been approved for use in the autumn programme. In each dose of the vaccines, half of the vaccine will target the original virus strain whilst the other half will target Omicron.

Bivalent vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer have been approved.

Information from a clinical trial found that a booster dose with the bivalent Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine triggers a strong immune response against both Omicron and the original strain. Moderna’s chief medical officer, Dr Paul Burton, previously said that the new jab can boost a person’s antibodies to such high levels that it may only be needed annually.

Currently though, there aren’t enough Moderna’s bivalent vaccine to protect everyone aged over 50, so health officials say those eligible should take whichever booster they are offered.

So, how do you book a booster?

From September 7, millions of invitations will be landing on doormats, encouraging people to book their appointment. The NHS will contact people who are eligible when it’s their time to book.

“The NHS will contact you when it is your turn to get an autumn booster and will be inviting the first people outside of a care home to book in ahead of the formal rollout in early September – please book in as quickly as possible when invited to give yourself protection this winter,” NHS director for vaccinations and screening Steve Russell said.

