Camelia Florentina / 500px via Getty Images

Every year, millions of people in the UK are called forward to take up a free flu vaccine, starting from September. However this year the rollout will look a little different.

The UK flu programme will begin from September 1, according to the NHS, with all surgeries expected to be fully operational by September 19. Visits to care homes will begin from September 5.

In addition to the flu jab, medical staff will also be issuing the new Covid booster vaccine, which targets the original virus strain as well as Omicron, to those who are eligible – roughly 26 million people in England.

Here’s what you need to know.

Who is eligible for this year’s flu jab?

This year, the following people are eligible for a free flu vaccine:

all children aged 2 or 3 years on 31 August 2022

all primary school aged children (from reception to Year 6)

secondary school-aged children focusing on Years 7, 8 and 9 and any remaining vaccine will be offered to years 10 and 11, subject to vaccine availability

those aged 6 months to under 65 years in clinical risk groups

pregnant women

those aged 65 years and over

those in long-stay residential care homes

carers

close contacts of immunocompromised individuals

those aged 50 to 64 years old not in clinical risk groups (including those who turn 50 by 31 March 2023)

frontline staff

Who is eligible for the Covid booster?

Those eligible for a further dose of the Covid vaccine will be:

all adults aged 50 years and over

those aged 5 to 49 years in a clinical risk group, including pregnant women

those aged 5 to 49 years who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression

those aged 16 to 49 years who are carers

residents in a care home for older adults and staff working in care homes for older adults

frontline health and social care workers

When will people be called up to have a flu jab?

If you’re eligible for a free flu vaccine, it’s likely you’ll hear from your GP from September onwards – although some may hear before then.

You may be contacted via letter, email, phone call, text, social media or you’ll be told to make an appointment for your vaccines during face-to-face interactions at your GP surgery or pharmacy.

Some eligible groups will be called later than others. For example, vaccination of healthy 50- to 64-year-olds will begin from October 15.

Eligible individuals may be offered the flu and Covid jab at the same appointment. The doses have been approved to be co-administered, according to the NHS.

Which vaccine do you need?

There are a few different types of flu vaccine available, however your GP or pharmacy will be able to determine which you need.

Most people under 65 will require a quadrivalent vaccine, which basically fights against four strains of the flu virus. Some of these vaccines are made using egg-based technology, which means people with egg allergies are more at risk of having a reaction.

If you do have an egg allergy, speak to your GP or pharmacist ahead of your appointment as there are low-egg and egg-free vaccines available.

Those aged 65 and over are offered a vaccine which contains an extra ingredient to help boost the immune system.

Children are offered a flu vaccine in the form of a nasal spray – although some kids aged between six months and two years who have a long-term health condition may be offered an approved injected flu vaccine instead.

Will there be a spike in flu cases this year?

The past few years have seen relatively low numbers of flu in the community, largely down to people taking extra precautions to protect themselves from Covid 19.

This year, health experts are concerned that flu might be more prevalent due to fewer people wearing masks, practicing social distancing and doing all of the other things we’ve been doing to protect against Covid-19.

Australia is nearing the end of its worst flu season in five years, NBC News reported, with children most impacted. This could signal a problematic season for the Northern Hemisphere.

What are the symptoms of flu?

Flu differs from the common cold in that symptoms are usually far worse. People with colds are more likely to have a runny or stuffy nose, while flu symptoms often come on quickly with sufferers experiencing a fever, a dry chesty cough, tiredness, the chills, joint pain or aching muscles.