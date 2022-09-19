News

The Most Emotional Photos From The Queen's Funeral Day

For many, the most heart-wrenching moments involved the queen’s beloved animals.

Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, enters St George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle.
WPA Pool via Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday was filled with poignant moments as members of the Royal Family, heads of state and mourners from all around the world said their last goodbyes.

Some moments were unexpectedly emotional: observers watched young Princess Charlotte crying after the service, and the Queen’s piper ― whose bagpipes woke the monarch every morning ― played for her one last time.

For many, the most heart-wrenching moments involved the Queen’s beloved animals. The queen’s horse, Emma, was led out riderless to see the sovereign’s coffin as it traveled to Windsor Castle.

Members of the Royal household also brought out the late monarch’s two corgis, Muick and Sandy, for their final goodbyes.

Take a look at the most emotional – and powerful – moments from the day, below.

via Associated Press
King Charles III, Camilla, the Queen Consort, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watch as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed into the hearse following the state funeral service in Westminster Abbey.
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Prince Harry looks down as King Charles III and Princess Anne salute during the queen's funeral.
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales arrive at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
The royal corgis await the funeral cortege on Sept. 19, 2022.
MARKO DJURICA via Getty Images
The Duchess of Sussex sits in a car as she attends Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral and burial.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Flowers on the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it arrives at Windsor Castle.
via Associated Press
Emma, the monarch's fell pony, stands as the ceremonial procession of the queen's coffin arrives at Windsor Castle for the committal service.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Prince Harry and Prince William follow the hearse carrying the queen's coffin toward St. George's Chapel.
via Associated Press
The Princess of Wales looks from the window of the car following the queen's coffin as it travels from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch in London.
via Associated Press
Princess Charlotte of Wales appears to cry following the state funeral for her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Members of the royal family watch as the Imperial State Crown is removed from the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during the committal service at St. George's Chapel.
