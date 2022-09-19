The Most Emotional Photos From The Queen's Funeral Day

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday was filled with poignant moments as members of the Royal Family, heads of state and mourners from all around the world said their last goodbyes.

Some moments were unexpectedly emotional: observers watched young Princess Charlotte crying after the service, and the Queen’s piper ― whose bagpipes woke the monarch every morning ― played for her one last time.

For many, the most heart-wrenching moments involved the Queen’s beloved animals. The queen’s horse, Emma, was led out riderless to see the sovereign’s coffin as it traveled to Windsor Castle.

Members of the Royal household also brought out the late monarch’s two corgis, Muick and Sandy, for their final goodbyes.

Take a look at the most emotional – and powerful – moments from the day, below.