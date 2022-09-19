King Charles Leaves Personal Note On Queen Elizabeth's Coffin

King Charles III left a touching note on the coffin of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as people around the world mourned with him during her funeral on Monday.

“In loving and devoted memory. Charles R,” the message read, evoking other personal sentiments left by the royals to say farewell to family.

Advertisement

The “R” that Charles signed off means “rex,” which is Latin for “king.” The queen used to sign “Elizabeth R,” with the “R” standing for “regina,” or “queen” in Latin.

The bouquet atop Queen Elizabeth's coffin was sourced from royal households and chosen by Prince Charles. Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

The note reminded mourners of the heartbreaking note Prince William and Prince Harry left “for mummy” on the flowers for the late Princess Diana at her 1997 funeral. The note struck a powerful chord with crowds at the time (and made Meghan Markle, then 16, cry).

Last year, Elizabeth left a goodbye missive for her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, signing it with her childhood nickname Lilibet.

Advertisement

Elizabeth died September 8 at age 96, leaving the throne to Charles.

Britain's King Charles III walks behind the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. BEN STANSALL via Getty Images

He referred to her as his “darling mama” and in his first speech after her death spoke warmly of her long reign.

“Throughout her life, her majesty the queen ― my beloved mother ― was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother,” he said.

Charles picked out the bouquet on which his note rested, according to Buckingham Palace, which added that the flowers were sourced from royal households. The myrtle in the arrangement reportedly descended from plant growth from Elizabeth’s wedding bouquet.

King Charles teared up as “God Save the King” played with his mother’s coffin in front of him.

His note had already said it all.

HANNAH MCKAY via Getty Images The Duke of Sussex stands next to King Charles III, Princess Anne and Prince William as they salute. Christopher Furlong via Getty Images Yeoman of the Guard at Westminster Abbey ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. WPA Pool via Getty Images Guests arrive for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey GEOFF PUGH via Getty Images Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton, parents of Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, arrive at Westminster Abbey. Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images Coldstream Guards ahead of the state funeral Queen Elizabeth II on Sep. 19. Peter Byrne - PA Images via Getty Images Invited guests arriving at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. OLI SCARFF via Getty Images President Joe Biden arrives at Westminster Abbey. Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images President Joe Biden and Jill Biden in Westminster Abbey. EMILIO MORENATTI via Getty Images A marching band performs ahead of the funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II. JAMES MANNING via Getty Images French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron arrive at the state funeral. Christopher Furlong via Getty Images Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, and Hugh O'Leary arrive at Westminster Abbey. Christopher Furlong via Getty Images Former Prime Ministers Gordon Brown and Tony Blair arrive at Westminster Abbey. WPA Pool via Getty Images Children view flower arrangements left outside Windsor Castle as they wait for the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to arrive on Sep. 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, will take place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. HANNAH MCKAY via Getty Images King Charles III and Princess Anne, Princess Royal attend the state funeral for their mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Christopher Furlong via Getty Images Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives at Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. BEN STANSALL via Getty Images Gentlemen at Arms, the Queen's bodyguard takes part in the state funeral service. Chris Jackson via Getty Images Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern arrives. Joe Maher via Getty Images Catherine, Princess of Wales, Camilla, Queen Consort and Prince George of Wales are seen on The Mall ahead of the state funeral. Tristan Fewings via Getty Images The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top is carried into Westminster Abbey. PHIL NOBLE via Getty Images The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and Prince George arrive. SARAH MEYSSONNIER via Getty Images King Charles III arrives with Princess Anne, Prince William, and Prince Harry for the funeral. Chris Jackson via Getty Images Princess Charlotte of Wales arrives at Westminster Abbey. MARCO BERTORELLO via Getty Images Prince William and Prince Harry walked side-by-side at Queen Elizabeth's funeral procession to Westminster Abbey, alongside their cousin, Peter Phillips. Samir Hussein via Getty Images The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. BEN STANSALL via Getty Images The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Peter Phillips, and Zara and Mike Tindall attend the state funeral service. WPA Pool via Getty Images The Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at the funeral. WPA Pool via Getty Images The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II carried by pallbearers at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey. OLI SCARFF via Getty Images The Prince of Wales follows the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre. Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images The Queen's funeral cortege borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy travels along The Mall.