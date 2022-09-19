Key Moments From The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles III at the funeral of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II PA and Getty

Millions of people across the globe tuned in to watch the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

World leaders and royalty descended on London to pay their respects as part of a memorial like no other in modern history.

Thousands lined the streets of the capital to grab one last glimpse of the monarch’s coffin before she is laid to rest this evening.

Queen Elizabeth was born in 1926 and came to the throne in 1952. She died at Balmoral Castle on September 8 aged 96 - after 70 years in the throne.

Here HuffPost UK runs you through the major moments of her historic state funeral.

Thousands Line The Streets Of London

Thousands line the streets of London for the Queen's state funeral. Getty

Royal Navy and a marching band ahead of the funeral. Getty

Members of the Armed Forces carry out procession in central London ahead of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth IIhttps://t.co/WuQz6Xi4x0 pic.twitter.com/u4O1gK0366 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) September 19, 2022

Thousands of mourners travelled to the capital, lining the Mall and streets around Westminster Abbey.

Before the funeral, soldiers and sailors marched to Parliament Square as well as marching bands.

The crowd around the edges of Parliament Square fell to a hush as a contingent of the Scots Guards and Royal Navy filed past.

Many people lifted phones high above their heads to capture the scene, with an hour to go before the funeral started.

World Leaders Arrive At Westminster Abbey

President of United States Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden. WPA Pool via Getty Images

Emmanuel Macron and Justin Trudeau arrive at Westminster Abbey. Getty

US president Joe Biden attended the state funeral with his wife, first lady Jill Biden, with whom he also attended the monarch’s lying in state on Sunday evening.

Other presidents and prime ministers from across the globe included France’s president Emmanuel Macron, New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern, her counterpart from Canada Justin Trudeau, and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

The World’s Monarchs Mourn

Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia. BEN STANSALL via Getty Images

Kings and Queens from around the world paid their respects at Westminseter Abbey today.

They included King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden and Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan.

All Six Living Former Prime Ministers Of The UK

Carrie Johnson, Boris Johnson, Philip May, Theresa May, David Cameron, Samantha Cameron, Sarah Brown, Gordon Brown, Cherie Blair, Sir Tony Blair, Lady Norma Major and Sir John Major. WPA Pool via Getty Images

Among the congregation were all six living former prime ministers – Sir John Major, Sir Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, Theresa May, David Cameron and Boris Johnson – with members of the Cabinet led by the current premier, Liz Truss.

Prince George And Princess Charlotte

Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Peter Byrne - PA Images via Getty Images

The future King Prince George and his sister Princess Charlotte bid farewell to their beloved “Gan Gan” as the youngest members of the royal family to follow the Queen’s coffin through Westminster Abbey.

The children walked in between their parents behind the Queen’s coffin as part of a solemn procession through the church.

Ahead of the service, the Princess of Wales could be seen holding Charlotte’s hand and giving her a reassuring touch on the shoulder.

Meghan Markle Arrives At Westminster Abbey

Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. HANNAH MCKAY via Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex walked into the abbey in the sombre procession behind the Queen’s coffin.

In front of her was the Princess of Wales, the two eldest Cambridge children, and Prince Edward with Sophie.

She and Prince Harry then sat on the second row directly behind King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, during the funeral.

The couple live in California but have remained in the UK since the Queen’s death on September 8 when they were visiting for the WellChild awards.

The Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales walked along side each other in a show of solidarity.

Queen’s Coffin Removed From Westminster Hall

Queen Elizabeth's coffin, draped in the Royal Standard, is placed onto the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy. NARIMAN EL-MOFTY via Getty Images

A bearer party of The Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards placed the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II onto the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy outside Westminster Hall.

The Queen’s coffin had been lying in state at the Palace of Westminster in London since September 14.

The Procession To Westminster Abbey

The State Gun Carriage carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to Westminster Abbey. Peter Byrne - PA Images via Getty Images

The royals in the ceremonial procession. Peter Byrne - PA Images via Getty Images

Prince Charles was joined by his siblings, the Princess Royal, Duke of York and Earl of Wessex, behind the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy as part of its short ceremonial procession from Westminster Hall to the abbey.

The Prince of Wales, Duke of Sussex and Peter Phillips all followed behind the coffin, for the walk.

The Queen’s closest family all looked sombre as they followed the 123-year-old carriage ahead of the state funeral.

Prince Harry Does Not Salute The Coffin

Prince Harry does not salute. HANNAH MCKAY via Getty Images

As he was not permitted to wear his military uniform for the ceremonial occasion – having left life as a working royal back in 2020 – Harry did not salute his grandmother’s coffin.

Most of his other relatives who have been involved in active military service did, making it a remarkable image.

Only Harry’s uncle Prince Andrew, who also stepped down from royal duty in 2019, was also in a morning suit.

Tearful King Charles III

King Charles III and the Princess Royal arrive for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022. Sarah Meyssonnier via PA Wire/PA Images

King Charles III looked noticeably tearful as he marched behind his mother’s coffin to Westminster Abbey.

As the national anthem was sung in the church, King Charles appeared to well up.

On the eve of his mother’s funeral, he issued a message of thanks to the nation. He offered his gratitude to “all those countless people” who had offered “support and comfort” after her death.

The Note On The Coffin

Flowers sit on the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. WPA Pool via Getty Images

In a personal touch, the wreath adorning the Queen’s coffin had a handwritten note, which was penned by the King.

The message said: “In loving and devoted memory.”

Dean Of Westminster Dr David Hoyle

The congregation stands in Westminster Abbey as the Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle MBE, Dean of Westminster, gives the bidding as the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II begins. pic.twitter.com/QQ5idce3io — GB News (@GBNEWS) September 19, 2022

The service was conducted by the Very Rev David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster.

Beforehand, the tenor bell was tolled every minute for 96 minutes, reflecting the years of the Queen’s life.

Baroness Scotland’s Reading

Baroness Scotland Sky News

Secretary general of the Commonwealth, Baroness Scotland, delivered the First Lesson in tribute to The Queen’s lifetime of dedication and service to the family of nations.

Reading the passage, from Corinthians 15, Scotland told the congregation: “For as in Adam all die, even so in Christ shall all be made alive.”

The verse included the lines: “O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory? The sting of death is sin; and the strength of sin is the law.”

Liz Truss’s Reading

Prime minister Liz Truss. Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

New British prime minister Liz Truss read the second lesson for mourners gathered in Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s funeral.

Taken from John 14, the lesson is one of comfort, evoking the promise of eternal life in Heaven.

Truss was appointed prime minister by the Queen at Balmoral Castle on September 6 in one of the monarch’s final acts.

Justin Welby

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby gives a reading during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. WPA Pool via Getty Images

During his sermon, the Archbishop of Canterbury told the congregation the outpouring of emotion for the Queen “arises from her abundant life and loving service, now gone from us”.

Justin Welby described the Queen as having touched “a multitude of lives” and being a “joyful” figure for many.

He told mourners: “The grief of this day – felt not only by the late Queen’s family but all round the nation, Commonwealth and world – arises from her abundant life and loving service, now gone from us.”

The Coffin Leaves The Abbey

The royal family follows behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it departs Westminster Abbey. Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex, the Queen Consort, Prince George of Wales and Catherine Princess of Wales look on at the coffin as they leave Westminster Abbey. OLI SCARFF via Getty Images

The royal family walked behind the coffin as it departed Westminster Abbey ahead of the procession to Wellington Arch.

Procession To Wellington Arch

The Procession following the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, comes up The Mall on its way to Wellington Arch. ODD ANDERSEN via Getty Images

Princess Charlotte, Prince George and the Princess of Wales. ALAIN JOCARD via Getty Images

The crowd along the Mall broke into applause and cheers after the Queen’s coffin passed them and circled round the Queen Victoria Memorial outside Buckingham Palace.

Members of the royal family, including the King, remained expressionless as they marched behind, while other members of the royal family, including the Princess of Wales, looked on at the crowds as they passed them in vehicles.

Buckingham Palace Staff Line Up To Pay Respects

Buckingham Palace household staff pay their respects during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. CARL COURT via Getty Images

Once the coffin reached Buckingham Palace, members of staff at the palace bowed and curtsied both at the coffin and members of the royal family as they made their way past.

The Queen’s Coffin Leaves London

The Royal Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at Wellington Arch. David Ramos via Getty Images

At Wellington Arch the Queen’s coffin was lifted off the gun carriage and placed in the state hearse.

The car started its journey to Windsor as the parade gave a royal salute and the national anthem was played.