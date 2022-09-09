Sir Elton John And Harry Styles Make On-Stage Tributes To The Queen At Live Shows Following Her Death

Elton John and Harry Styles Getty

Sir Elton John and Harry Styles both made on-stage tributes to the Queen as they played live shows hours after her death was announced on Thursday evening.

The Rocketman singer, who previously penned an emotional post remembering Her Majesty on social media, praised the monarch and her “inspiring presence” at his concert in Toronto.

Advertisement

Addressing the audience, Sir Elton praised the Queen for leading Britain through “some of our greatest and darkest moments”, saying she “deserved” her final rest.

Elton John pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth on her passing Toronto 2022 #EltonJohn #QueenElizabethII #Toronto pic.twitter.com/pe91kRr8nh — Shawn Maclean (@Rincon650Shawn) September 9, 2022

Elton John sings “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” after paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in Toronto pic.twitter.com/FT1oX6lP5E — Patrick Searle (@patsearle) September 9, 2022

Reflecting on the 96-year-old monarch’s death, Sir Elton then gave a rendition of his 1974 track Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me, while images of the smiling monarch, wearing a bright purple coat and hat, were displayed on the screens.

Advertisement

“She was an inspiring presence to be around… she was fantastic,” said Elton, who was knighted by the Queen in 1998.

“She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace and decency and a genuine caring warmth.

“I’m 75 and she’s been with me all my life and I feel very sad that she won’t be with me anymore. But I’m glad she’s at peace, and I’m glad she’s at rest and she deserves it. She worked bloody hard.

“I send my love to her family. She’ll be missed… but we’ll celebrate her life tonight with you, OK?”

Meanwhile, Harry Styles led the crowd at his gig at Madison Square Gardens in New York in a round of applause to pay respect to the Queen.

Advertisement

He took a moment out of his Love On Tour show to say: “From my homeland, there was some very sad news today: the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Please join me in a round of applause for 70 years of service.”

#HarryStyles asks fans to applaud in appreciation of Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years of service during #LoveOnTourNYC at #MSG pic.twitter.com/r7T1qCnKFu — amanda j.✨ (@amandathinksso) September 9, 2022

Following news of the Queen’s death, many other names from the world of entertainment, including the likes of Gary Lineker, Stephen Fry and Lorraine Kelly shared emotional tributes to the Queen on social media.