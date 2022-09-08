Tributes have begun pouring in following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 96.
On Friday evening, Buckingham Palace confirmed the news that the UK’s longest-reigning monarch in history had “died peacefully at Balmoral” earlier in the day.
Shortly after the announcement, those who had met and admired the Queen began publicly sharing their condolences on social media.
Among the first to pay their respects was Gary Lineker, who celebrated the late monarch as a “truly remarkable woman” and “a comforting ever-present in the lives of most of us”.
Singer Sir Elton John said: “Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing. She was an inspiring presence to be around, and lead the country through some of our greatest, and darkest, moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth.
“Queen Elizabeth has been a huge party of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.”
Meanwhile, a tearful Stephen Fry tweeted: “I don’t know why I’m sobbing. Silly really. Oh dear.”
The official account for Bafta wrote: “We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen, whose close association with BAFTA spanned over 50 years.
“Our thoughts are with the Royal Family, to whom we offer our deepest sympathy.”
A joint statement from the BBC’s director-general, Tim Davie, and chairman Richard Sharp said: “On behalf of everyone at the BBC we offer our deepest condolences to the Royal Family following the death of Her Majesty The Queen.
“Her Majesty was the absolute embodiment of public service. She was a unifying figure across generations, communities and borders, who represented the very best of our nation.
“We are grateful at the BBC to have witnessed, recorded and shared so many of the special moments in her long life and reign. She will always be remembered with the greatest affection and admiration.”
A statement from the Premier League read: “Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty.”
Meanwhile, the Twitter page for beloved character Paddington Bear – with whom the Queen appeared in a sketch for her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year – echoed the final words from their appearance, writing: “Thank you Ma’am, for everything.”
The Queen’s eldest son Charles, who became King upon the death of his mother, said: “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.
“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”
Meanwhile, a string of political figures and world leaders have also been paying their respects, including Emmanuel Macron, Justin Trudeau and Volodymyr Zelensky.