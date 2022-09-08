Queen Elizabeth II pictured in 2017 Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images

Tributes have begun pouring in following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 96.

On Friday evening, Buckingham Palace confirmed the news that the UK’s longest-reigning monarch in history had “died peacefully at Balmoral” earlier in the day.

Shortly after the announcement, those who had met and admired the Queen began publicly sharing their condolences on social media.

Among the first to pay their respects was Gary Lineker, who celebrated the late monarch as a “truly remarkable woman” and “a comforting ever-present in the lives of most of us”.

Such a terribly sad day. Her Majesty The Queen has died. A truly remarkable woman who served her country with dignity, loyalty and grace. A comforting ever present in the lives of most of us. Rest In Peace, Your Majesty. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) September 8, 2022

Singer Sir Elton John said: “Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing. She was an inspiring presence to be around, and lead the country through some of our greatest, and darkest, moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth.

“Queen Elizabeth has been a huge party of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.”

Meanwhile, a tearful Stephen Fry tweeted: “I don’t know why I’m sobbing. Silly really. Oh dear.”

Oh dear. Oh my. Oh heavens. Bless my soul. Oh lor. Heck. — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) September 8, 2022

I don’t know why I’m sobbing. Silly really. Oh dear. — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) September 8, 2022

RIP to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II



Thank you Ma'am for your lifetime of service and dedication. pic.twitter.com/pUFLnUaiSl — Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) September 8, 2022

BREAKING NEWS:

RIP Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 96. The greatest Monarch in history, and the greatest of Britons. Dignified, humble, wise, stoic, and dedicated to duty & service to the country she loved. Thank you for everything, Ma’am. We will be forever indebted to you. pic.twitter.com/8PVVic4PIx — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 8, 2022

A very sad day for us all.

Our Queen Elizabeth has sadly passed away. #Rip #queenelizabeth #Lilibet pic.twitter.com/dfMbcrZYmZ — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) September 8, 2022

Some may find the outpouring of British shock and grief at this moment quaint or odd, but millions felt affection and respect for the woman who uncomplainingly filled her constitutional role for seventy years. 1/2 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 8, 2022

Most British people have never known another monarch, so she’s been a thread winding through all our lives. She did her duty by the country right up until her dying hours, and became an enduring, positive symbol of Britain all over the world. She’s earned her rest. #TheQueen — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 8, 2022

We will never see her like again. Rip Her Majesty the Queen x love and thoughts with her family x — Aled Jones (@realaled) September 8, 2022

God rest her soul x — R Y L A N (@Rylan) September 8, 2022

Rip Queen Elizabeth 🪦♥️ — RAYE (@raye) September 8, 2022

I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/JZYXGRz2hb — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) September 8, 2022

RIP QUEEN ELIZABETH II 🙏🏽❤️ — snoochie shy 💸 (@snoochieshy) September 8, 2022

The official account for Bafta wrote: “We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen, whose close association with BAFTA spanned over 50 years.

“Our thoughts are with the Royal Family, to whom we offer our deepest sympathy.”

We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen, whose close association with BAFTA spanned over 50 years.



Our thoughts are with the Royal Family, to whom we offer our deepest sympathy. https://t.co/tVMYYCGrFB pic.twitter.com/UNxlfYtdzQ — BAFTA (@BAFTA) September 8, 2022

A joint statement from the BBC’s director-general, Tim Davie, and chairman Richard Sharp said: “On behalf of everyone at the BBC we offer our deepest condolences to the Royal Family following the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

“Her Majesty was the absolute embodiment of public service. She was a unifying figure across generations, communities and borders, who represented the very best of our nation.

“We are grateful at the BBC to have witnessed, recorded and shared so many of the special moments in her long life and reign. She will always be remembered with the greatest affection and admiration.”

A statement from the Premier League read: “Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty.”

The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family and everyone around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty. pic.twitter.com/UlaLXEOdke — Premier League (@premierleague) September 8, 2022

Meanwhile, the Twitter page for beloved character Paddington Bear – with whom the Queen appeared in a sketch for her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year – echoed the final words from their appearance, writing: “Thank you Ma’am, for everything.”

Thank you Ma’am, for everything. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) September 8, 2022

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

Meanwhile, a string of political figures and world leaders have also been paying their respects, including Emmanuel Macron, Justin Trudeau and Volodymyr Zelensky.