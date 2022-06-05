Despite some of the biggest names in music taking to the stage during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Concert on Saturday night, the true scene stealer of the evening was a certain duffle coat-wearing, marmalade-munching teddy bear.
Yes, we are of course talking about Paddington.
To kick things off, the Queen appeared in a skit that saw her sitting down for a spot of tea with the iconic character.
Over the course of the two-minute skit, Paddington was seen swigging tea straight from the spout, before offering the monarch a sample of his favourite delicacy: a marmalade sandwich.
Admitting that he always has one on him just in case, the Queen then admitted: “So do I.”
“I keep mine in here,” she then revealed, before opening up her handbag and actually pulling one out. “For later.”
As the royal’s footman alerted them to the fact the show was starting, Paddington doffed his cap and said: “Happy Jubilee Ma’am. And thank you. For everything.”
Viewers tuning into the broadcast over the weekend were absolutely loving the skit, quickly flooding Twitter with praise for it:
The sketch ended with both Paddington and the Queen tapping along to the opening beats of Queen’s We Will Rock You using their teaspoons and cups.
During the 2012 Olympics, the Queen previously tried out her acting chops in a sketch featuring Daniel Craig as James Bond, which ended with her “jumping out of a plane” and parachuting into the stadium.
In recent years, Paddington has been reintroduced to a whole new audience thanks to the two star-studded films about him, with Bafta winner Ben Whishaw voicing the titular character.
The sequel Paddington 2 is actually among the best-reviewed films of all time, with a near-perfect score on the movie ratings website Rotten Tomatoes.