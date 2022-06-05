Despite some of the biggest names in music taking to the stage during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Concert on Saturday night, the true scene stealer of the evening was a certain duffle coat-wearing, marmalade-munching teddy bear.

Yes, we are of course talking about Paddington.

Advertisement

To kick things off, the Queen appeared in a skit that saw her sitting down for a spot of tea with the iconic character.

Over the course of the two-minute skit, Paddington was seen swigging tea straight from the spout, before offering the monarch a sample of his favourite delicacy: a marmalade sandwich.

Advertisement

Admitting that he always has one on him just in case, the Queen then admitted: “So do I.”

“I keep mine in here,” she then revealed, before opening up her handbag and actually pulling one out. “For later.”

Advertisement

Paddington Bear has tea with the Queen BBC

As the royal’s footman alerted them to the fact the show was starting, Paddington doffed his cap and said: “Happy Jubilee Ma’am. And thank you. For everything.”

Viewers tuning into the broadcast over the weekend were absolutely loving the skit, quickly flooding Twitter with praise for it:

This on par if not better than the Olympic James Bond scene.

The Queen having tea with Paddington - incredible that at 96 and after 70 years on the throne she still has the power to surprise #platinumpartyatthepalace pic.twitter.com/88NP1ScpXx — Michael Cowan (@mrmikecowan) June 4, 2022

When Paddington Bear takes tea with the Queen. Exquisite. One to watch on repeat (and finally after 70 years we find what the Queen keeps in her handbag…)

❤️💙🤍#PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/jbXB69WFc5 — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) June 4, 2022

The Queen and Paddington. Pure joy. And she keeps a spare marmalade sandwich in her handbag!! Move over Mr Bond!! So, so good 🤣👑🥳🇬🇧🇬🇧#PlatinumJubilee #PlatinumJubileeconcert pic.twitter.com/IsF9HBpUBH — Gillian M Lennox (@drgmlennox) June 4, 2022

I don’t know why but Queen + Paddington was perfect & brought a tear to the eye#PlatinumPartyatthePalace

pic.twitter.com/uLA1xD8xJd — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) June 4, 2022

This could not have been any better 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

Well done to everyone involved in this little bit of #platinumjubilee magic 👑

Even better than the London 2012 helicopter business.#Paddington #Queen #PlatinumPartyAtThePalace

Via @bbciplayer pic.twitter.com/LPp822BMVD — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 4, 2022

Omg the Queen and Paddington 🥹🥹🥹🥹 #PlatinumJubilee — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) June 4, 2022

If you didn't cry at Paddington and the Queen 👑 sharing tea and marmalade sandwiches then tapping out the We Will Rock You beat in the Buck Pal china then I don't know what's wrong with you. #PlatinumJubilee #PlatinumPartyatthePalace — Peter Ruddick (@ruddick) June 4, 2022

Paddington having tea with the Queen is a fever dream. #PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/J3A569R8ul — Kevin Daly (@kevinddaly) June 4, 2022

We always wondered what The Queen carried in her purse, now we know thanks to Paddington Bear 😅😭👑#PlatinumPartyAtThePalace #PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/5jWW0DDaW9 — Kayla Adams (@KaylaAdams___) June 4, 2022

The sketch ended with both Paddington and the Queen tapping along to the opening beats of Queen’s We Will Rock You using their teaspoons and cups.

The Queen and Paddington ended the sketch with a musical moment BBC

Advertisement

In recent years, Paddington has been reintroduced to a whole new audience thanks to the two star-studded films about him, with Bafta winner Ben Whishaw voicing the titular character.