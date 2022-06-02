The Best Tweets As Social Media And 'Platty Jubes' Collide

The Queen smiles on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour alongside the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Charlotte. Chris Jackson via Getty Images

As the Queen took centre stage on the first day of her historic Platinum Jubilee celebrations, social media was ready and waiting.

Thousands of well-wishers packed onto The Mall in central London as the monarch emerged on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the special flypast after Trooping the Colour.

It marked the start of the special extended Jubilee weekend marking her 70-year-reign.

While television broadcasters went with a celebration of the pomp and pageantry, Twitter was offering a different perspective on “Platty Jubes”.

Boris Johnson was there ...

The happy couple on a jolly day out. pic.twitter.com/Lj7gGBydFr — Mike 🐕 (@ridgebackpop) June 2, 2022

“Call this a party? They haven’t even got a karaoke machine” pic.twitter.com/q8Yqm4mfvY — Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) June 2, 2022

... so was Meghan Markle ...

😂You just know the kids think Harry and Meghan are the coolest Uncle & Aunty. I had one of those too as a kid!



Now watch British media twist & tarnish this innocent playful bonding for profit. #TroopingTheColour #platinumjubilee #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/DhlzckKD5d — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) June 2, 2022

You lot would’ve complained if Meghan & Harry didn’t show up to the Jubilee, blaming her for ‘stealing’ Harry from the occasion.



Now they’ve both shown up and you’re complaining…



Why say anything when you could just keep quiet? pic.twitter.com/N60yYTGM4f — KWAJO- Social Housing (@KwajoHousing) June 2, 2022

While it was the Queen’s big day, there was a scene-stealing cameo from her grandson, Prince Louis.

When anyone says platty jubes. pic.twitter.com/NEalVmYkM5 — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) June 2, 2022

as a parent of a four year old not in line to the throne. Prince Louis we see you and we understand you — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) June 2, 2022

people say the royal family are out of touch but Prince Louis really understands how the nation feels about the #PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/NuPdYIpWiA — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) June 2, 2022

honestly, he should be King. pic.twitter.com/8c5P2KZM5h — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 2, 2022

Brits were choosing to pay their respects in different – and sometimes unconventional – ways.

Horse Guards Parade. Man singing lustily in an England ‘96 shirt, six pack in one hand, fag in another. Union Jack billowing behind him, Tesco crown on his head. The lion roars. — James Heale (@JAHeale) June 2, 2022

Just some full size knitted Queens with and without faces pic.twitter.com/HopeElpIBS — Janine Gibson (@janinegibson) June 2, 2022

Husband has just seen four men doing a line of coke OUTSIDE some toilets at 9.30 am in Doncaster. Happy Platty Joobs peeps.🇬🇧 — Mel G (@mel_gifford) June 2, 2022

Makes you proud to be British pic.twitter.com/y05SSSRq11 — Chris Atkins (@scatatkins) June 2, 2022

The wonderful thing about the Platinum Jubilee weekend is that I might get a chance to regrout the bathroom floor. — rab livingstone (@rablivingstone) June 2, 2022

And the memes were emerging.

What’s that? A Tory MP making light of lockdown rule-breaking by the prime minister? Sure ...

I am with a couple of French friends for the #PlatinumJubilee They love it & are listening to a French radio station which is covering it all live.

But on the subject of #PartyGate, they ask: "We don't understand. What is the problem with the English? Drink a little, wine? So?" — Michael Fabricant 🇬🇧🇺🇦🌻 (@Mike_Fabricant) June 2, 2022

... and some curious commentary on the BBC ...

The year is 2022… and a BBC presenter and someone from the British Army are explaining why “micks” actually isn’t an offensive term for Irish people… 🙄🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/OZpfwOmAAP — Joe Dwyer (@JoeEDwyer) June 2, 2022

... while there was fierce debate on ITV.

And as ‘day one’ wrapped up, Prince Andrew caught covid and misses out on Friday’s set piece.