Prince Andrew To Miss Queen's Jubilee Service After Testing Positive For Covid

Prince Andrew, Duke of York takes his seat at Westminster Abbey for the Service of Thanksgiving for the Duke of Edinburgh in March. WPA Pool via Getty Images

Prince Andrew has tested positive for Covid and will no longer attend the Jubilee service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, Buckingham Palace said.

A palace spokesman said: “After undertaking a routine test the Duke has tested positive for Covid and with regret will no longer be attending tomorrow’s service.”

It is understood the Duke of York saw the Queen in the last few days but has been undertaking regular testing and has not seen her since he tested positive.

Andrew’s appearance at the service of thanksgiving on Friday was expected to be the only time prince would be seen during the four-day celebration of his mother.

Giuffre accused the Duke of York of sexually assaulting and abusing her when she was a minor in the early 2000s.

Amid the fall-out from the civil sex case, the Queen stripped the Duke of York of his honorary military roles and he gave up his “HRH” style.

It represented Andrew’s complete removal from official royal life, and an attempt to distance the monarchy from the Duke, who was once second in line to the throne as the spare to the heir.

But Andrew’s withdrawal from the public eye came to an end when he unexpectedly attended the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service in March, with his mother on his arm.