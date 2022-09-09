BBC And ITV Schedules Changed To Make Way For Coverage Of Queen's Death

The Queen Elizabeth II pictured in 2018 Jane Barlow via PA Wire/PA Images

BBC One and ITV have suspended their scheduled programming to make way for rolling coverage of the Queen’s death.

The BBC’s main network will continue to air news output all day on Friday, following an edition of BBC Breakfast dedicated to Her Majesty.

Select programmes from BBC One’s regular schedule will air on BBC Two, including soaps Doctors and EastEnders, and daytime fixtures such as Bargain Hunt and Pointless.

ITV will also switch to rolling news coverage following the conclusion of Good Morning Britain at 9am, pulling its regular live daytime line-up of Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women.

At 8.30pm, it will then air documentary Queen Elizabeth II - The Longest Reign presented by Jonathan Dimbleby, followed by News At Ten.

The broadcaster has also confirmed there will be no commercial breaks on ITV’s main channel during this period.

Channel 4 has resumed normal programming, but will air a special hour-long lunchtime news bulletin, and has extended its 7pm programme to two hours.

The new series of Gogglebox is still currently listed to air at 9pm as planned, with The Last Leg following at 10pm.

Meanwhile, Channel 5 will air dedicated programming to the Queen, including a special edition of Jeremy Vine, up until lunchtime before resuming its planned schedule.