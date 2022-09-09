The Crown To Pause Filming Following The Queen's Death

The Crown is expected to pause production following the death of the Queen out of respect for the British monarch, according to the writer of the Netflix historical drama.

“The Crown is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. I expect we will stop filming out of respect too,” Peter Morgan told Deadline in an email.

The show is currently filming its sixth season.

According to Deadline, Netflix has long had plans in place should the queen die during its run. One of the show’s directors and producers said at the time of its 2016 premiere that the show would stop production for a respectable period of time if it happened.

“None of us know when that time will come but it would be right and proper to show respect to the Queen,” Stephen Daldry, a director and producer for the show, said in 2016, according to Deadline. “It would be a simple tribute and a mark of respect. She’s a global figure and it’s what we should do.”