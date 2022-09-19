Sandra Oh was one of several celebrities who attended the Queen's funeral on Monday Gilbert Flores/Getty/BBC

Alongside the dignitaries, foreign leaders and members of the Royal Family in attendance at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday morning were a number of famous faces.

Killing Eve star Sandra Oh was among the famous guests at Westminster Abbey, where the state funeral took place, with viewers spotting her during live coverage of the event.

The Emmy-winning actor was part of the delegation as an officer of the Order of Canada on the day, an honour she was granted earlier this year.

Sandra Oh has arrived at the Queens funeral today. pic.twitter.com/k7qSxH7cfv — Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh News (@KillingEveNews) September 19, 2022

Sandra was joined at the funeral by fellow members of the Order Of Canada musician Gregory Charles and Olympic gold medallist Mark Tewsbury.

Meanwhile, as part of his duties as “Chief Scout”, TV personality and adventurer Bear Grylls was invited to the funeral, to represent the Scout Association, of which the Queen was patron.

Chief Scout, @BearGrylls, will represent Scouts at State Funeral today and pay final respects to our Patron, HM The Queen.



Our thoughts are with the Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/YaFATqis2r — Scouts (@scouts) September 19, 2022

Also in the congregation was British actor Sophie Winkleman, perhaps best known to fans of Peep Show for her portrayal of “Big Suze” in the Channel 4 comedy.

In fact, Sophie has been married to Lord Frederick Windsor, the son of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, since 2009.

Big Suze is at the Queen's funeral pic.twitter.com/ShyoFJizKJ — adam becket (@adambecket) September 19, 2022

Because her husband is the Queen’s paternal cousin, Sophie – who appeared in the medical drama This Is Going To Hurt earlier this year – has been pictured at a number of official royal events in the last few days.

