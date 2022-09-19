Alongside the dignitaries, foreign leaders and members of the Royal Family in attendance at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday morning were a number of famous faces.
Killing Eve star Sandra Oh was among the famous guests at Westminster Abbey, where the state funeral took place, with viewers spotting her during live coverage of the event.
The Emmy-winning actor was part of the delegation as an officer of the Order of Canada on the day, an honour she was granted earlier this year.
Sandra was joined at the funeral by fellow members of the Order Of Canada musician Gregory Charles and Olympic gold medallist Mark Tewsbury.
Meanwhile, as part of his duties as “Chief Scout”, TV personality and adventurer Bear Grylls was invited to the funeral, to represent the Scout Association, of which the Queen was patron.
Also in the congregation was British actor Sophie Winkleman, perhaps best known to fans of Peep Show for her portrayal of “Big Suze” in the Channel 4 comedy.
In fact, Sophie has been married to Lord Frederick Windsor, the son of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, since 2009.
Because her husband is the Queen’s paternal cousin, Sophie – who appeared in the medical drama This Is Going To Hurt earlier this year – has been pictured at a number of official royal events in the last few days.
The Queen’s funeral service took place at Westminster Abbey on Monday morning, with over 2,000 guests in attendance.
Speakers during the ceremony included Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, and prime minister Liz Truss, while former PMs John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson all gathered to pay their respects.