Tickets for next year’s Glastonbury festival took slightly longer than usual to sell out on Sunday, after the vendors suffered a “technical problem” on their website.

General tickets for the UK’s biggest music event went on sale at 9am on Sunday morning, with many festival-goers finding it difficult to purchase theirs as the site crashed at different stages of the booking process.

At 9.49am, 49 minutes after tickets went on sale, See Tickets issued a statement urging Glastonbury attendees to “bear with us” despite the technical issues.

“We’re working on a technical problem. If you’re trying to book Glastonbury tickets please bear with us – we’ll be back up and running soon,” they said.

We’re working on a technical problem. If you’re trying to book @glastonbury tickets please bear with us - we’ll be back up and running soon — See Tickets (@seetickets) November 6, 2022

Around 15 minutes later, the festival issued a statement confirming they were officially sold out for 2023’s event.

“Tickets for Glastonbury 2023 have now Sold Out,” they said.

“Thank you to everyone who bought one and we’re sorry to those of you who missed out, on a morning when demand far exceeded supply.”

Tickets for Glastonbury 2023 have now Sold Out. Thank you to everyone who bought one and we're sorry to those of you who missed out, on a morning when demand far exceeded supply. There will be a resale of any cancelled or returned tickets in spring 2023. — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) November 6, 2022

However, organiser Emily Eavis has urged those who missed out on tickets not to give up hope just yet.

“Although we are thrilled that so many of you want to come to next year’s Glastonbury, we’re sorry that a huge number of people missed out on a ticket this morning – because demanded far outstripped supply,” she tweeted.

“Thank you for everyone who tried to buy a ticket. Your loyalty to this festival is deeply appreciated.

“There will be a ticket resale in spring 2023, so if you didn’t get one, please do try again then.”

Emily Eavis recently spoke out in defence of the festival, after Glastonbury organisers increased ticket prices by around £70.