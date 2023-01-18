Melanie C Shares Disappointing Update Amid Spice Girls Glastonbury Speculation

The Spice Girls peforming as a four-piece back in 2019 Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

We’re afraid we’ve got some bad news for anyone hoping this would be the year we’d finally get to see the Spice Girls back together on the Glastonbury stage.

Band member Melanie C – who has previously made no secret of her hopes to perform in Glasto’s Sunday afternoon “Legends” slot – has given a disappointing update during an interview with The Guardian.

“It’s the question I hate the most, because the answer is as disappointing to me as it is to Spice Girls fans,” she told the newspaper when the subject of performing on the Pyramid Stage came up.

“We would love to do Glasto. It just doesn’t fit with the current plan with the girls. We do want to get back on stage – everything is up in the air.”

The chart-topping singer previously suggested that a Glastonbury performance might be the only Spice Girls project that would get Victoria Beckham back on stage – but the woman herself has rubbished this.

She said last year: “I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls, but you know, I think with everything else that I’ve got going on, with my fashion and my beauty line, four children… I just couldn’t commit to that.

“But I had so much fun in the Spice Girls, I love the girls, I really really enjoy singing Spice Girls if I’m doing karaoke, but I think I’d better leave it there.”