Victoria Beckham may have no intention of getting back on stage with the rest of the Spice Girls, but it seems she’s got no problems cutting a rug with them.

The former-chart-topper-turned-fashion-designer was among the guests at Geri Horner’s belated 50th birthday bash over the weekend, where she brought Posh Spice out of hibernation for one night only.

She was seen dancing to the Spice Girls classic Say You’ll Be There with the rest of the group – and all we can say is thank goodness for Rylan Clark, who captured the whole thing on video and posted it on his Instagram story.

Unfortunately, though, it wasn’t a full-scale reunion, with Mel B not in attendance on the night.

Another clip from the night showed Victoria and her pal Emma Bunton sharing a tender moment during the speeches.

Not Victoria Beckham’s Instagram story making me tear up??? I love that they are all still friends 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oFfCap8vfL — Love. Angel. Music. Benji. (@benarmishaw) November 6, 2022

While Victoria declined to take part in the Spice Girls’ 2019 stadium tour, with Geri, Mel B, Emma and Melanie C hitting the road as a four-piece, it’s long been rumoured that Posh would be up for getting back with the band for one last performance if they were able to snag a spot on the Glastonbury line-up.

However, the Not Such An Innocent Girl singer poured water on these claims during a recent interview.