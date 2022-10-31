Nicola Peltz Beckham Insists 'No Family Is Perfect' As She Shuts Down Victoria 'Feud' Claims

Nicola Peltz Beckham has once again spoken out to dismiss rumours of a supposed “feud” between herself and her famous mother-in-law Victoria.
Since Nicola and Victoria’s eldest son Brooklyn tied the knot earlier this year, there have been repeated reports in the tabloid press and speculation on social media about a supposed rift between the two women.
While the Transformers: Age Of Extinction star has already shut down these rumours in the past, she was asked about them again during an interview with the Sunday Times published over the weekend.
“It’s not a feud! I keep seeing everywhere that word, ‘feud, feud, feud!’,” she told the newspaper.
“I don’t know why they say ‘feud’? I mean, maybe they picked up on something? And now they’re labelling it ‘feud’?”
Nicola then added: “No family is perfect. No family.”
Reports of tensions between Nicola and Victoria were initially put down to the fact that the former did not wear one of the latter’s designs on her wedding day.
However, Nicola insisted back in August: “I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress.
“She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.”
More recently, Nicola said she felt “hurt” by the rumours, describing both Victoria and her husband David Beckham as “great in-laws”.
“It does hurt my feelings. I try not to let it, but it’s just not the truth,” Nicola explained.
“It’s just a bit of a bummer when you’re like, ‘Oh, people think that,’ but it’s just not true.”