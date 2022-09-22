Nicola Peltz Beckham Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

Nicola Peltz Beckham has said she was left “hurt” by rumours she never planned to wear a wedding dress designed by mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.

Speculation about a supposed feud between the pair has been rife since Nicola’s marriage to Victoria and David’s son Brooklyn earlier this year – something the newlyweds have both denied in the past.

In a new interview with Grazia USA, Nicola has continued to play down suggestions she and Posh are not getting along, describing her and David as “great in-laws”.

She also once again explained that Victoria had originally planned to design her wedding dress until it became clear that Posh’s atelier couldn’t do it, so she ended up picking a Valentino Haute Couture gown for her big day.

Rumours to the contrary “hurt her feelings”, Nicola told the magazine.

She said: “When I read things that say [things like] I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings. I try not to let it, but it’s just not the truth.

“It’s just a bit of a bummer when you’re like, ‘Oh, people think that,’ but it’s just not true.”

Victoria Beckham Marc Piasecki via Getty Images

Brooklyn added in the same interview: “To be honest, my wife is obviously my first priority and I never want to see her upset ever.

“When people do say ridiculous things, we just talk about it and we just move on. We have each other’s back 100 percent and we just move on together.”

The newlyweds announced that they were engaged in July 2020, after around eight months of dating, and finally held their big day in April, with a lavish ceremony at Nicola’s family estate in Florida.