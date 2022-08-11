Nicola Peltz Beckham Sets The Record Straight About Victoria Feud Speculation

Nicola Peltz Beckham Andrew Toth via Getty Images

Nicola Peltz Beckham has hit back at rumours of a feud between herself and her mother-in-law Victoria.

Since Nicola and husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham’s wedding earlier this year, there has been speculation online that she and the former Spice Girls star aren’t seeing eye-to-eye.

However, during an interview Brooklyn gave to Variety as part of their Power Of Young Hollywood series, Nicola was keen to set the record straight.

Explaining she thinks the rumours began when it emerged she wasn’t wearing one of Victoria’s own designs on her wedding day, she said: “I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress.

“She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.”

Brooklyn then added: “I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good.”

The newlyweds announced that they were engaged in July 2020, after around eight months of dating, and finally held their big day in April, with a lavish ceremony at Nicola’s family estate in Florida.

Vogue magazine photographers were there on the day, with the newlyweds later sitting down for their first interview with the fashion bible.

Brooklyn previously told the magazine: “The highlight of the whole wedding for me was seeing her for the first time in that dress. It was the first time ever in my life when I felt like I couldn’t catch my breath.”

