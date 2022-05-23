Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz pictured in the June issue of British Vogue Luigi & Iango

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have unveiled their British Vogue magazine cover, appearing in their wedding attire on the front of the iconic fashion magazine.

The UK publication had exclusive rights to the young couple’s big day last month, where they tied the knot at Nicola’s family home in Florida.

While the first photos from what Vogue has described as the “wedding of the year” were first posted on the magazine’s social media accounts days after the ceremony, their accompanying cover has now been revealed.

Alongside the romantic photo-shoot, the newlyweds also spoke to Vogue about how their nuptials played out on the day.

Brooklyn and Nicola on the cover of British Vogue Luigi & Iango

“The highlight of the whole wedding for me was seeing her for the first time in that dress,’ Brooklyn told the outlet. “It was the first time ever in my life when I felt like I couldn’t catch my breath.”

When asked whether they were inspired by David and Victoria Beckham’s lavish wedding back in the 90s, Nicola explained: “Their wedding was incredible and those pictures are iconic, but the wedding we were most inspired by was Iman and David Bowie’s.”

The pair also opened up about their first meeting at the Coachella music festival, with Nicola admitting: “We didn’t get along at first.”

Brooklyn and Nicola at the Met Gala earlier this month Gotham via Getty Images

It was previously revealed that, as a surprise, Nicola’s mum had included a “something blue” message to be stitched into the skirt of her gown, which read: “Nicola, my heart. You are me, I am you. All my love, all my life, my beautiful girl, inside and out.”

Without Nicola’s knowledge, her mum also instructed that an evil eye to ward off bad energy be stitched into the dress.

“I’m happy she showed that to me after the ceremony because I just burst into tears,” Nicola explained.

