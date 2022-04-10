Brooklyn Beckham Took A Ride With A Very Cute Dog Before His Wedding To Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham seen on his wedding day, Palm Beach, Florida LCD/Shutterstock

Brooklyn Beckham was all smiles as he was spotted hours before his wedding to Nicola Peltz on Saturday.

Victoria and David’s eldest son was seen riding a golf buggy near the wedding venue in Palm Beach, Florida, with a fluffy white dog, as he prepared to tie the knot.

Advertisement

The couple wed in a lavish ceremony on Saturday afternoon at the American heiress’ $76 million, 44,000 sq ft oceanfront family home, where marquees were erected for the occasion.

It has been reported the bride wore a white Valentino gown, while the couple are said to have shared their first dance to Elvis Presley’s 1961 hit Only Fools Rush In.

Advertisement

The couple pictured at a fashion event in 2020 Dominique Charriau via Getty Images

Romeo and Cruz were said to be Brooklyn’s best men, while sister Harper was a bridesmaid and dad David reportedly served as Master Of Ceremonies.

More details are likely to surface when Vogue publishes its official coverage of the celebration.

Advertisement

The magazine obtained the exclusive rights to photos from the wedding, with guests also banned from taking photos and posting on social media.

A host of stars were snapped by paparazzi outside at the celebrations, including the Ramsay family – led by TV chef Gordon and Strictly Come Dancing star Tilly – tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria and Spice Girls Mel B and Mel C.

It was originally thought there would be a full-scale Spice reunion at Brooklyn and Nicola’s nuptials. However, reports later emerged that Geri Horner would be supporting racing boss husband Christian at the Australian Grand Prix.

Emma Bunton then revealed on Instagram that she was unable to make the wedding, as she sent her love to the couple.

Advertisement

Sharing an old photo with Brooklyn and Nicola, Emma wrote: These two beautiful souls are getting married today! I’m so sorry i couldn’t make it there to celebrate you both. We Love you all very much.