The groom appears to confirm he has taken his bride’s surname as he captioned one of the snaps “Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham”.

The 23-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham and the US actor, 27, were wed in a ceremony held on Saturday at Nicola’s family home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Guests at the star-studded event including Venus and Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and Spice Girls Mel B and Mel C.

The bride wore a custom Valentino gown, with Nicola’s stylist, Leslie Fremar, telling British Vogue the dress was “the ultimate couture experience” and included a “something blue” surprise from her mother, Claudia Heffner Peltz, with a message sewn into the skirt for her daughter.

Sharing a picture on Instagram of his new wife, aspiring chef Brooklyn captioned the picture, “My beautiful bride”.

He also shared a photo of himself with his footballer father David, and brothers Romeo and Cruz all suited-up, writing, “The boys”.

Brooklyn’s sister Harper was a flower girl and his brothers were among the line-up of his best men, with them and his father all giving speeches at the event, British Vogue reported.

The magazine said the couple’s first dance was to a rendition of Only Fools Rush In performed by upcoming South African singer Lloyiso.

Nicola, who is the daughter of model Claudia and American billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz, shared a picture of herself and her father, writing: “Thank you for the most beautiful weekend of my life. You’re the wind beneath my wings.”

Victoria, who was pictured wearing one of her own floor-length silver designs at the bash, congratulated the couple on social media.

The wedding, which was reported to have cost £3 million, was also attended by chef Gordon Ramsay and his family, with British Vogue revealing that singer Marc Anthony “closed out the celebrations” on the DJ decks.

The couple have reportedly signed a prenuptial agreement stipulating that they will retain their own assets and properties should they divorce.

They also partnered with international humanitarian organisation Care and asked wedding guests to donate in aid of the crisis in the Ukraine.