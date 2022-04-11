David Beckham’s Wedding Gift To Son Brooklyn And Daughter-In-Law Nicola Peltz Is Seriously Luxe

David Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Rex/Getty

David Beckham went all out when it came to choosing a wedding gift for his son Brooklyn and his new daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz following their nuptials over the weekend.

The footballer splashed some serious cash on the young couple because, let’s face it, a new toaster was never going to cut it.

Instead, Brooklyn and Nicola are now the proud owners of an electric Jaguar XK140, which cost a whopping £350,000.

The Jaguar XK140 by Lunaz costs £350,000. PA

Niiiiiiice.

We have a feeling that Becks might have got a decent discount on the pricey motor seeing as he’s an investor in Lunaz who build the swanky vehicles.

Fully restored by the firm’s 120 person-strong team at its headquarters in Silverstone and based on an existing XK140, each Lunaz model benefits from uprated brakes, suspension and steering, while the dials and switches have the look and feel of originals but have been updated to relay key information such as remaining charge levels.

David Lorenz, founder and CEO of Lunaz, said: “In creating this beautiful, electrified Jaguar XK140, we are honoured to bridge the gap between David Beckham’s professional life, where he is an investor in Lunaz and his family life.

“This remarkable car is the perfect gift to his son Brooklyn and daughter-in-law, Nicola on their wedding day. In every respect, this extraordinary electric classic car by Lunaz symbolises a bright, positive future.”

Each car has a waiting list that currently extends to January 2024.

Brooklyn and Nicola’s model has been finished in a light blue colour, with every Lunaz customer given the opportunity to name their own unique colour. However, the name for this particular shade will be kept confidential ‘at the client’s request’, according to Lunaz.

The car also features a bespoke plaque showing Brooklyn and Nicola’s names.

A bespoke plaque showing Brooklyn and Nicola’s names PA/Jaguar

Brooklyn, 23, and US actor Nicola, 27, got married at a ceremony on Saturday at her family home in Palm Beach, Florida. Guests attending the ceremony included Venus and Serena Williams, Gordon Ramsay, Mel B, Mel C and Eva Longoria.

On Monday, the newlyweds shared the first pictures from their big day on Instagram.