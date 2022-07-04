Victoria Beckham Puts Misconceptions About Her And David To Bed In Sweet Anniversary Post

Victoria Beckham has put certain misconceptions about herself and husband David to bed as they celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary.
The former Spice Girls singer shared a tongue-in-cheek post about her marriage on Monday, as she paid tribute to David, calling him “my everything”.
Posting a photo of herself and David laughing and joking, she wrote: “They say he isn’t funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn’t last. Today we celebrate 23 years being married.
“David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!!”
David also posted his own tribute to Victoria, sharing a clip of an old 2000s interview with Sacha Baron Cohen’s comedy character Ali G.
“Beckham, was you into the Spice Girls [before he met Victoria],” Ali asked.
“No, but I was into Posh,” he replied.
Captioning the video, David wrote: “23 years ago today Posh became Mrs Beckham, but she will always be Posh.
“Happy Anniversary WOW 23 years & 4 beautiful kiddies. I love you, we all love you.”
David and Victoria first met in 1997 at a football match, and were engaged after a year of dating.
They tied the knot four months later in a lavish ceremony at Luttrellstown Castle, just outside Dublin, which was famously shot for OK! magazine.
The couple are parents to Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 10.