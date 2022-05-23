Blake Lively , Ryan Reynolds and David Beckham were in the stands to watch the Buildbase FA Trophy Final between Bromley and Wrexham at Wembley Stadium. Matt Lewis - The FA via Getty Images

David Beckham put in an appearance in the stands of Wembley Stadium on Sunday to watch Wrexham AFC, who are owned by Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds.

And just to up the A-list ante, the two stars were joined by Ryan’s wife, actor Blake Lively and Anchorman’s Will Ferrell.

David Beckham, Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Eddie Keogh - The FA via Getty Images

Alas, the famous foursome’s star power didn’t rub off on the team, who lost 1-0 to Bromley.

Ryan and his mate, fellow actor Rob McElhenney, took full control of the National League club from the Wrexham Supporters Trust in February 2021, investing £2million under the terms of the deal.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Eddie Keogh - The FA via Getty Images

Last year, Ryan revealed he had been seeking advice from Becks after buying the local British club.

“If you can just make heavy eye contact with Beckham for... about 20 seconds, your football knowledge grows exponentially,” Ryan joked.

“Sometimes I just FaceTime him and I’m just like, ’Don’t speak. Just stare at me″.”

Ryan and David struck up a friendship after Ryan’s superhero character made a quip about the footballer’s voice in Deadpool.

Becks later appeared in an online sketch where Deadpool apologised for saying he sounded like he “mouth-sexed a can of helium”.

Ryan Reynolds and David Beckham Matt Lewis - The FA via Getty Images

Since buying the club, Ryan gifted his Wrexham AFC co-owner Rob a urinal at the club’s football stadium in the Welsh town, complete with commemorative plaque.

