Ryan Reynolds Has Cheeky Response After Betty White Calls Out His Crush

As her 100th birthday approaches, US screen legend Betty White is hoping to settle some unfinished business with a former co-star.

The Golden Girls icon gave a scene-stealing performance in the 2009 comedy The Proposal, starring Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds. And though she played the grandmother of Ryan’s character in the film, the two have enjoyed a playful flirtation ever since then.

Two years ago, Ryan even jokingly referred to Betty White as one of his “ex-girlfriends” on Instagram.

In an interview published this week, however, Betty suggested that the Deadpool star would do best to move on.

“I’ve heard Ryan can’t get over his thing for me,” she quipped to People. “But Robert Redford is The One.”

Ryan, for his part, offered a similarly witty response on Twitter.

I’m absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks. https://t.co/xV8v2vVvXB — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 30, 2021

Betty will celebrate her 100th birthday on 17 January. In her chat with People, the actor said that being born “a cockeyed optimist” has helped her keep a positive attitude.

“I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age,” she said. “It’s amazing.”

The star’s fans can soon take part in her milestone festivities by checking out the forthcoming documentary Betty White: 100 Years Young ― A Birthday Celebration.

The movie, set to hit cinemas across the bond on Betty’s birthday, reportedly features a career retrospective highlighting her roles on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls.

