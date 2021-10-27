Ryan Reynolds says he’s “never sleeping again” after watching the Welsh football team he owns lose the first game he has attended since buying the club. The Deadpool actor and his fellow actor and co-owner Rob McElhenney swapped the glamour of Hollywood for a chilly evening in Berkshire on Tuesday evening. The pair were spotted in the stands at the York Road Stadium but failed to bring their team any luck after Wrexham AFC were beaten 3-2 by Maidenhead United.

@tristanswalk/Twitter via PA Wire/PA Images (L-R) Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney at the game.

And the actor’s response to his first taste of British football (and defeat), was typically Ryan Reynolds. “Football is a staggering, heartbreaking, gorgeous, tommy-gun of soul-deadening, evil and beauty and I’m never sleeping again ever ever,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos from the match. The two actors made headlines after taking 100% ownership of the fifth tier Red Dragons in February this year. They took over from the Wrexham Supporters’ Trust and made a £2 million investment under the terms of the deal.