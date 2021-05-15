Ryan Reynolds' Cheeky Birthday Gift For David Beckham Couldn't Have Been More On Brand

Ryan Reynolds treated David Beckham to a very special (and very Ryan Reynolds) belated birthday gift.

Earlier this year, the Deadpool actor made headlines when it was announced he was officially the co-owner of fifth division football club Wrexham AFC, alongside fellow actor Rob McElhenney.

Given he’s good friends with a modern icon of the sport – known for playing for iconic clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid (not to mention being the co-owner of Inter Miami CF) – it made sense that Ryan would give his pal Becks a football-themed treat for his birthday.

And we’re sure the fact he was able to plug his latest venture in the process didn’t exactly hurt either...