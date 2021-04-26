Ryan Reynolds Has A Hilarious Solution For His Daughter's Baby Shark Obsession

Ryan Reynolds has proposed a fix for his daughter’s obsession with the notoriously annoying Baby Shark song.

“My one year old daughter is obsessed with Baby Shark. All day. Every day,” he wrote Sunday on Instagram. “There’s only one way to fix this.”

The Deadpool star shared photos of his wife, Blake Lively, starring in The Shallows, a 2016 horror movie about a surfer who gets attacked by a great white shark and stranded on a rock 200 yards from shore.