Ryan Reynolds' Response To David Beckham’s ‘Sore Wrist’ Comment Is Hilariously NSFW

You can always rely on Ryan Reynolds for a bit of (ahem) light relief.

The Deadpool star had a hilariously NSFW response to David Beckham after the actor shared a snap of himself next to 100 bottles of his Aviation Gin.

Ryan posted the pic on Instagram on Wednesday, which he captioned: “I signed 100 bottles of @AviationGin for the Liquor Control Board of Ontario. Weird name for a person but tbh if that were my name, I’d drink that much too. #LCBO.”

He later added, “UPDATE: the bottles I signed in my last post were actually for BC liquor stores not Ontario. Now signing 100 bottles for Ontario and before you ask Newfoundland, NO.”

When David Beckham commented “that’s a sore wrist if ever I saw one”, Ryan quipped, “I’ve intensely trained my wrist since I was 15. Wait… what are we talking about?”