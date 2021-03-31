Ryan Reynolds Expertly Trolls Conspiracy Theorists As He Receives Covid-19 Vaccine

Ryan Reynolds had some fun at anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists’ expense as he received his jab against Covid-19.

The Canadian actor posted a picture of himself receiving the vaccine on Wednesday, along with a cheeky message referencing a certain debunked conspiracy theory that began circulating in the early days of the pandemic.

“Finally got 5G,” the Deadpool actor wrote alongside a photo of himself getting the jab while sporting a face covering and, we have to say, a rather fetching pink hat.