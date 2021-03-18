Ryan Reynolds Finally Watched Green Lantern For The First Time – And Got A Surprise When He Did

Ryan Reynolds revisited one of his past films that he’d probably have preferred to forget this week, and obviously live-tweeted the whole thing.

The Canadian star announced on Wednesday afternoon that he would be watching Green Lantern for the first time since its release, in honour of the upcoming “Snyder Cut” of the DC superhero film Justice League.

In the past, Ryan has been critical of his stint as Green Lantern, which was mauled by critics and failed to pull in big figures at the box office.

“I only ever read my parts of the script so this is genuinely exciting for me to watch,” he joked, as he prepared to hit play.