Victoria Beckham evidently wasn’t quite sure how to react after receiving a pair of what we can only describe as the world’s most divisive footwear in the post, from none other than Justin Bieber.

On Tuesday night, Posh Spice wrote on her Instagram story that “a lot of people” had been asking her how she planned to dress when lockdown was over.

“What do you think about this suggestion from Justin Bieber?” she asked.

Victoria then posted footage of a pair of adorned lilac Crocs that the chart-topping singer had posted to her, as a gift from his Drew clothing line.