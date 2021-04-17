It looks like a certain birthday girl wanted to start their own birthday celebrations as early as possible, judging by Victoria Beckham’s latest Instagram post.

The former Posh Spice, who is 47 today, shared a super glam snap shot by fashion photographer Ellen Von Unworth that sees her her stood on top of a table laden with gift-wrapped birthday gifts.

She is surrounded by ‘Happy Birthday’ banners and the fashionista even manages to make a paper birthday hat look cool.

But where are the rest of the Beckham clan?

Nowhere to be seen so far… so it was up to Vic to get the party started by herself.

She even captioned the snap: “Happy birthday to me”.