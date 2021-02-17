Victoria Beckham was left wondering if she had a rival performer in the family after being sent a video of husband David “singing”.

Posh’s niece Libby sent her a hilarious musical remix of David’s Valentine’s Day post, which was manipulated to make it appear as if he was singing along to O-Zone’s Ma-Ya-Hi.

The former Spice Girls star shared the video on Instagram, along with another that featured her mum Jackie singing along to Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.

“Thought I was the singer in the family?!” the former Spice Girl wrote. “Is there nothing @davidbeckham can’t do?!”