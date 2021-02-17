Victoria Beckham was left wondering if she had a rival performer in the family after being sent a video of husband David “singing”.
Posh’s niece Libby sent her a hilarious musical remix of David’s Valentine’s Day post, which was manipulated to make it appear as if he was singing along to O-Zone’s Ma-Ya-Hi.
The former Spice Girls star shared the video on Instagram, along with another that featured her mum Jackie singing along to Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.
“Thought I was the singer in the family?!” the former Spice Girl wrote. “Is there nothing @davidbeckham can’t do?!”
Referencing the video of her mum, she added: “Or maybe I got my talents from @jackie.adams_? Thanks for making my day @libbyyadams!”
The couple’s son Romeo joked: “Dad should give up his football to become a singer”.
Victoria’s fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton agreed, commenting: “This is brilliant!”
The pair’s close pal Eva Longoria was also left giggling, sharing a string of laughing emojis.
David originally shared the picture of himself and Victoria on Valentine’s Day, writing: “Happy Valentines to the most amazing mummy and the most inspiring wife.. I love you so much.”
Victoria also dug out several shots from the couple’s nuptials back in 1999, with them both dressed in matching purple outfits.
“Happy Valentine’s Day I love you so much! You are the best husband and most amazing daddy,” Victoria captioned the pics.