Victoria Beckham Shares David's Less-Than-Stellar Vocals In 16th Birthday Tribute For Son Cruz

Victoria Beckham posted a special tribute in honour of her youngest son Cruz’s 16th birthday, which included a candid video that had us laughing out loud.

As has become a bit of a Beckham tradition, Victoria saw in Cruz’s special day by posting a video montage on Instagram, including never-before-seen clips and photos of her family.

Our favourite moment of the video, though, is the very beginning, which sees Cruz putting on a show for his family, performing the Sam Cooke classic You Send Me.

His rendition is then interrupted by a decidedly less tuneful off-screen “woah” from Cruz’s dad David Beckham, followed by an annoyed “David!” from Posh.