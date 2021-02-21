Victoria Beckham Shares David's Less-Than-Stellar Vocals In 16th Birthday Tribute For Son Cruz

Victoria Beckham posted a special tribute in honour of her youngest son Cruz’s 16th birthday, which included a candid video that had us laughing out loud.
As has become a bit of a Beckham tradition, Victoria saw in Cruz’s special day by posting a video montage on Instagram, including never-before-seen clips and photos of her family.
Our favourite moment of the video, though, is the very beginning, which sees Cruz putting on a show for his family, performing the Sam Cooke classic You Send Me.
His rendition is then interrupted by a decidedly less tuneful off-screen “woah” from Cruz’s dad David Beckham, followed by an annoyed “David!” from Posh.
Victoria’s post also sees Cruz posing on holiday with his siblings, performing the Cups number from Pitch Perfect and getting stuck into some graffiti art.
David also shared a birthday tribute for his son, writing: “Happy 16th Birthday to my little man... Have the most amazing day , dad is so proud of you. Love you always and forever.
He then added a cheeky “sorry about the singing” at the end.
Cruz’s older brothers Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham also posted Instagram tributes, with the latter sharing a photo of them playing football as children.
“Happy 16th lil bro hope you have the best day, love u,” Romeo wrote.
It’s been a big 12 months for the Beckham family, with Brooklyn celebrating his 21st birthday in March 2020, and Romeo turning 18 six months later.
Cruz recently made headlines when he bought his dad a slightly inappropriate gift over the Christmas period.