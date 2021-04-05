Victoria Beckham Shares Incredible Easter Throwback Pic As She Celebrates With Family Reunion

Victoria Beckham has shared a seriously nostalgic pic of her celebrating Easter as a child as she was reunited with her brood over the holiday. The former Spice Girl posted a throwback snap of herself and her siblings Louise and Christian as they posed in front of a huge pile of Easter eggs back in the day. Tagging her mum Jackie, Victoria captioned the photo: “Happy Easter!! Don’t think you got us enough Easter eggs @jackie.adams_ kisses @louiseadams @christianadams_79 xx.”

That is a lot of eggs. This Easter, Victoria and husband David enjoyed a family reunion as they were reunited with all of their brood. Eldest son Brooklyn, who spends most of his time between New York and LA with his fiancée Nicola Peltz, joined his family in Miami for the Easter weekend.

Sharing a picture of herself posing alongside David and their children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, Victoria wrote: “Happy Easter from the Beckham’s x We love you so much @nicolaannepeltz nice picture!”

Victoria also shared a snap of the seriously lavish Easter hamper she was gifted from the Peltz family. The package contained £500-worth of products including Dior make-up, Chanel hand moisturiser, Easter treats and Apple AirPods, as well as some beauty goods from her own range.

