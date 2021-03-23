Brooklyn Beckham Is More Than A Match For Posh As He Mimics Mum Victoria In Spice Girls Video

If Victoria Beckham is still not keen on rejoining the Spice Girls, it seems there’s a family member who could easily fill the gap.
Brooklyn Beckham has transformed into his famous mum in a hilarious FaceSwap video, which saw him take on a Spice classic.
The 22-year-old looked the spitting image of Posh as he mimed along to Say You’ll Be There in the clip, which he posted on his Instagram Story.
“Oh gosh @victoriabeckham,” he wrote.
Posh is yet to share her verdict on the video, but we reckon she’ll be more impressed by Brooklyn’s popstar credentials than husband David’s.
Becks debuted some less that stellar vocals as son Cruz celebrated his 16th birthday last month.
In an Instagram video montage Victoria posted, Cruz was seen putting on a show for his family, performing the Sam Cooke classic, You Send Me.
His rendition was then interrupted by a decidedly less tuneful off-screen “woah” from Becks, followed by an annoyed “David!” from Posh.
In his own birthday tribute, David later apologised to Cruz, writing: “Sorry about the singing.”
Victoria sat out the most recent Spice Girls reunion tour in 2019, instead deciding to focus on her fashion label.
However, Mel C recently claimed that Posh is coming round to the idea of working with her, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Geri Horner again in the future.
Speaking to Apple Music 1′s Zane Lowe, she said: “She was very involved in the creative and everything that we were doing in the show. And I think she really found it difficult.
“That first night, when the pictures were beamed all over the world, it was hard for her. And we’re hoping it was hard enough to bring her back. It’s so hard, and I feel for her.
“I have to say, I feel like she’s coming around. So we’ll keep working on her. But just between you and me.”