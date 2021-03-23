Brooklyn Beckham Is More Than A Match For Posh As He Mimics Mum Victoria In Spice Girls Video

If Victoria Beckham is still not keen on rejoining the Spice Girls, it seems there’s a family member who could easily fill the gap. Brooklyn Beckham has transformed into his famous mum in a hilarious FaceSwap video, which saw him take on a Spice classic. The 22-year-old looked the spitting image of Posh as he mimed along to Say You’ll Be There in the clip, which he posted on his Instagram Story.

“Oh gosh @victoriabeckham,” he wrote. Posh is yet to share her verdict on the video, but we reckon she’ll be more impressed by Brooklyn’s popstar credentials than husband David’s. Becks debuted some less that stellar vocals as son Cruz celebrated his 16th birthday last month. In an Instagram video montage Victoria posted, Cruz was seen putting on a show for his family, performing the Sam Cooke classic, You Send Me. His rendition was then interrupted by a decidedly less tuneful off-screen “woah” from Becks, followed by an annoyed “David!” from Posh. In his own birthday tribute, David later apologised to Cruz, writing: “Sorry about the singing.”