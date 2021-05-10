Ryan Reynold's Instagram Tribute To Blake Lively On Mother's Day Was Textbook Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have become nearly as famous for their hilarious Instagram exchanges as their Hollywood careers, so there was only one way the couple were going to mark Mother’s Day in the US on Sunday. Ryan shared a typically cheeky message as he paid tribute to his wife on Instagram. The Deadpool actor began sweetly by saying Blake was the “heart and soul of every moment” in their family, before swiftly joking about “anonymous airport bathroom sex”.

Sharing a picture of the two of them together, Ryan wrote: “It can’t be said enough… you’re the heart and soul of every moment this family shares. I’m grateful for the light and for the kindness you smuggle into each and every second of our lives. “I see you in the eyes of our children… Every laugh. Every blink and every thoughtful moment of vulnerability. The tender grit it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of pure strength and heroism.” He continued: “Never could I have predicted anonymous airport bathroom sex would lead to this. Or how you’d hire Dog The Bounty Hunter to find me. “Either way, I’m lucky to reflect a little of the sunlight you shine on all of us. Happy Mother’s Day, my love.”

Steven Ferdman via Getty Images Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively pictured in 2019